Iran Bashing, a US Media Specialty

Operating as imperial mouthpieces, US establishment media are hostile toward all sovereign independent nations on its target list for regime change.

They’re countries unwilling to sacrifice their sovereign rights to US interests.

Iran tops the list of Middle East nations Washington wants transformed into a vassal state — to gain control over its vast hydrocarbon resources and eliminate Israel’s main rival.

Ignoring endless US wars on humanity at home and abroad, and Iran’s regional peace, stability and mutual cooperation agenda, the NYT earlier turned truth on its head, falsely claiming “Tehran uses religious arguments, anti-imperialist nationalism, and neo-Stalinist repression to ensure compliance (sic).”

The above reads like a State Department propaganda press release — published by the Times, consistent with its press agent services for the state.

Despite US war on Iran by other means, notably Trump’s sanctions war and medical terrorism, the Islamic Republic is way outdoing the US in combating COVID-19.

The above characterization is polar opposite how Iran operates, abhorrent of endless wars, related violence, and repression in all forms.

They’re US, NATO, Israeli specialties, including atrocities, what the Times and other establishment media consistently ignore — blaming victims of US high crimes for what’s committed against them.

Despite US war on Iran by other means, notably Trump’s sanctions war and medical terrorism, the Islamic Republic is way outdoing the US in combating COVID-19.

The US leads the world with over 960,000 outbreaks and around 55,000 deaths because of Trump regime failings in dealing with the coronavirus, notably his regime’s indifference toward the health and welfare of ordinary people at home and abroad.

On Saturday, Iranian deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi announced significant progress in containing COVID-19 outbreaks, saying the following:

“There is a declining trend in corona disease in most provinces, and this has been the result of effective actions by the people and the government.”

Outbreaks are 50% below their peak numbers, deaths down about 70%, remarkable results given the enormous US imposed obstacles on the country, its ruling authorities and people.

Overall, nations illegally sanctioned by the US are more successful than the world’s richest country in containing and dealing with coronavirus outbreaks.

It’s testimony to their public health diligence compared to Trump and congressional indifference toward all things relating to the rights, needs and welfare of ordinary people.

Iranian President Rouhani noted that things “are on the path to control the disease,” adding:

“The path to fighting and controlling this disease definitely cannot be traversed without the support of the people.”

Outbreaks in Iran number about 89,000, the death toll around 5,600. Over 66,000 infected Iranians recovered and are well again.

Leave it to the neocon/CIA house organ Washington Post to throw cold water on its remarkable public health accomplishments.

WaPo falsely claimed its efforts to combat COVID-19 created a “breeding ground for human rights abuse” — a bald-faced Big Lie.

WaPo didn’t stop there, falsely claiming coronavirus outbreaks in Iran “brought its leadership’s incompetence, corruption and oppressive rule into plain sight (sic).”

The above clearly applies to the US, notably Trump, hardliners surrounding him, and their congressional counterparts — not the Islamic Republic.

When it comes to human and civil rights abuses on a global scale, the US is unmatched in its viciousness — at war on humanity worldwide with no end of it in prospect in contrast to Iran at peace with its neighbors, threatening none.

WaPo: “COVID is exacerbating the government’s assault on the rights of Iranian citizens.”

What’s most disturbing is that readers believe this and other establishment media Big Lies about Iran and other nations on the US target list for regime change.

Separately weeks earlier, Wall Street Journal editors said with world attention focused on containing COVID-19 outbreaks, it’s “no time to end Iran sanctions.”

The Journal ignored their flagrant illegality, their harm on ordinary people in nations where imposed, and their consistent ineffectiveness in achieving imperial aims.

Sanctions reveal US viciousness. Its regimes get away with imposing them because nations able to challenge its imperial rage do nothing.

They also reveal US weakness, not strength. Throughout the post-WW II era, the US used and continues using this tactic on targeted nations it doesn’t control.

Yet they never succeeded in serving its imperial interests, never toppling a sitting government, never turning populations against their ruling authorities.

Notably, when the US attacks nations aggressively, popular support for governments in charge most often increase.

It’s because who else can people have to turn for support in times of great duress.

It was true in Britain during the blitz, true in Libya under Gaddafi when attacked by US-led NATO aggressively, true in Syria under Assad, and true in illegally sanctioned Iran.

Most Iranians support their government’s opposition to US imperial viciousness against their nation’s sovereignty

They oppose regime change and the JCPOA they initially strongly supported — against it now because of no benefits it brought since Trump took office.

Iran is the region’s leading proponent of peace, stability, cooperative relations, the rule of law, and a world free from the scourge of nuclear weapons.

The US is an unparalleled belligerent on the world stage, perpetually at war, abhorrent of peace, disdainful toward ordinary people everywhere — a fantasy democracy, never the real thing.

Via American Herald Tribune