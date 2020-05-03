Life,
Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.
iraniandotcomFollow39,7241,818
Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇
Hosna Mirhadi, a 23-year-old Iranian woman from #Tehran, showed off her impressive freestyle #football skills from a rooftop.
Anytime you miss President Bush just flip to any news about the multiple ongoing wars in the Middle East and you’ll realize he never really left
This absurd hyperbolic self-congratulation from @MessageFromLen is typical of the pro-#war political class. True only if you believe millions of civilian deaths is a form of "liberation". Yes, breathing can be very oppressive! 1/n
#AmericanExceptionalism
#ImperialistLogic
And are #Iraqis now considered liberated by the US or do we still have to kill more #Iranians to secure #Iraqi liberation? If yes, then do Iraqi's get re-liberated?
You see what I mean? The double-counting can get very fuzzy! 7/n
.@tomhanks looking suspiciously like Iran Parliament speaker Ali Larijani here.
Ball in the court of EU. Iran needs the West no more and let's face it, they tried their best to accommodate the arrogant USA and allies. West has only #TrumpIsAnIdiot and inaction of EU leaders to blame https://twitter.com/alishamkhani_ir/status/1256733018057826311
#JCPOA will die forever by circumventing 2231 Resolution & continuing #Iran's illegal weapons sanctions. Sanctions' virus is the US tool for survival of its declining hegemony. What will #EU do: Save dignity & support multilateralism or Accept humiliation & help unilateralism?
4 months ago today #Trump ordered the assassination of a general of a sovereign nation, #Iran, on the basis that he was masterminding an “imminent attack.”
Trump has yet to offer any evidence of such a plan.
Wouldnt be the 1st time the US bombed the MidEast on a lie. #Soleimani
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new window. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.