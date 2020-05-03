DONATE

jabdi avatarJamal Abdi@jabdi·
Anytime you miss President Bush just flip to any news about the multiple ongoing wars in the Middle East and you’ll realize he never really left

CASMIIOfficial avatarAgainst Sanctions + Military Intervention in Iran@CASMIIOfficial·
This absurd hyperbolic self-congratulation from @MessageFromLen is typical of the pro-#war political class. True only if you believe millions of civilian deaths is a form of "liberation". Yes, breathing can be very oppressive! 1/n

#AmericanExceptionalism
#ImperialistLogic

CASMIIOfficial avatarAgainst Sanctions + Military Intervention in Iran@CASMIIOfficial·
And are #Iraqis now considered liberated by the US or do we still have to kill more #Iranians to secure #Iraqi liberation? If yes, then do Iraqi's get re-liberated?

You see what I mean? The double-counting can get very fuzzy! 7/n

iPouya avatarPouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام@iPouya·
4 months ago today #Trump ordered the assassination of a general of a sovereign nation, #Iran, on the basis that he was masterminding an “imminent attack.”

Trump has yet to offer any evidence of such a plan.

Wouldnt be the 1st time the US bombed the MidEast on a lie. #Soleimani

