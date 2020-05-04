DONATE
Friday Prayers to Be Held in 157 Iranian Cities

People in 157 cities across Iran can attend the Friday prayers this week after a two-month hiatus following the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

Deputy head of the Policy-Making Council of Iranian Friday Prayer Leaders said on Sunday that this week’s Friday prayers will be held in 157 cities in compliance with the health protocols.

Hojjatoleslam Ali Noori noted that the Friday prayer leaders in the country had not halted their activities during the temporary suspension of the Friday prayers after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, saying they have taken part in various cultural, social and religious activities.

Addressing a Sunday meeting of the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters, President Hassan Rouhani announced that mosques in 132 Iranian cities in areas categorized as ‘white zones’ (coronavirus-free regions) will reopen on May 4.

The number of positive cases that have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Iran has surpassed 78,400.

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

