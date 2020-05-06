DONATE
Lebanon appreciates Iran for medical aid to fight coronavirus

by 8 hours ago
Lebanese foreign affairs and health and public services ministers on Tuesday expressed gratitude for Tehran’s medical aid to help fight COVID-19.

According to Al-Manar, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan hailed Iran’s medical supply which includes 15 ventilators and a large number of testing kits, saying that this message of Iran is message of affection, friendship and brotherhood.

“We worked to obtain such equipment sent by Iran through European partners and international organizations, but after much effort, we were able to obtain only a few of these devices a few days ago,” he said.

At a time when Iran is fighting coronavirus with one hand, it is helping other countries with his other hand, which is the hand of love and forgiveness, he said.

The ventilators comply with international standards, and the quality of these medical items is similar to that of those produced in most European countries, Hassan pointed out.

He also appreciated Iran’s Ambassador in Beirut Mohammad Jalal Firouznia, who, in turn, said that the humanitarian aid is in line with the friendly relations between the two countries.

Firouznia also expressed hope that bilateral relations would be enhanced with friendly Lebanese government in all health-related areas.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil appreciated Islamic Republic of Iran and friendly Iranian nation for sending aid to the country, saying that these donations are a sign of friendship and cooperation between the two nations of Iran and Lebanon.

Lebanese minister of public works also said in address to Iranians that your donation tells of your feeling of kindness, brotherhood and it is a lofty humanitarian measure.

Late on Monday, an airplane carrying Iran’s medical aid, including 15 ventilators, 5,000 testing kits and 4,000 N95 masks, 2,000 gloves and 2,000 packages of ordinary masks and one tone of disinfectants as well as other medical equipment arrived in Beirut International Airport.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    May 6, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Lebanon is part of our family without a doubt. There are many trying to tear us apart. We are a part of civilized histories in the region, however. The uncivilized barbarians are making trouble as per the usual. Nothing new.

    Reply

