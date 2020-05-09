Iran Reports One of Lowest Daily COVID-19 Deaths in 2 Months

Iran’s Health Ministry on Saturday reported 48 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the second-lowest number of daily fatalities in almost two months.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said COVID-19 has taken the lives of 48 patients during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,589.

The lowest daily death toll in Iran in more than 11 weeks was recorded on May 3 with 47 deaths.

The spokesman also noted that the number of people tested positive for the coronavirus across Iran has risen to 106,220 following the detection of 1,529 new cases since yesterday.

At least 85,064 positive cases in the country have fully recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from the hospital, Jahanpoor added.

Among the cases undergoing treatment in the hospital at present, 2,696 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, he noted.

The spokesperson added that more than 573,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

More than 4,030,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 276,000.