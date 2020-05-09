DONATE
News,

Iran Reports One of Lowest Daily COVID-19 Deaths in 2 Months

by 5 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-05-09 at 10.49.29 AM

Iran’s Health Ministry on Saturday reported 48 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the second-lowest number of daily fatalities in almost two months.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said COVID-19 has taken the lives of 48 patients during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,589.

Iranian Singles

The lowest daily death toll in Iran in more than 11 weeks was recorded on May 3 with 47 deaths.

The spokesman also noted that the number of people tested positive for the coronavirus across Iran has risen to 106,220 following the detection of 1,529 new cases since yesterday.

At least 85,064 positive cases in the country have fully recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from the hospital, Jahanpoor added.

Among the cases undergoing treatment in the hospital at present, 2,696 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, he noted.

The spokesperson added that more than 573,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

More than 4,030,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 276,000.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7481,818

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
s_m_marandi avatarSeyed Mohammad Marandi@s_m_marandi·
4h 1259192205362724864

Participating in Aljazeera's 'Inside Story'. I explain why the balance of power has tilted away from the US & its proxies. I also debunk the myth about Iran spreading #coronavirus. Iran had far fewer flights to & from China than the EU, US, UAE, Turkey...

Twitter feed video.
Reply on Twitter 1259192205362724864Retweet on Twitter 125919220536272486424Like on Twitter 125919220536272486493Twitter 1259192205362724864
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
koqatsi avatarDarian@koqatsi·
11h 1259075447230550016

Yanks like nothing better than a good war to sell arms. Any peace deal they are not involved with means they do not have a bargaining chip to blackmail the other parties. If there is nothing in the deal for the US then the UN will do as it is told. UN is a joke https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1258879374960533506

Yanks like nothing better than a good war to sell arms. Any peace deal they are not involved with means they do not have a bargaining chip to blackmail the other parties. If there is nothing in the deal for the US then the UN will do as it is told. UN is a joke https://t.co/o9UdHtBouF
AFP news agency@AFP

#UPDATE The United States prevented a vote in the UN Security Council on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in various countries around the world so they can better fight the coronavirus pandemic, diplomats said http://u.afp.com/3YtW

Reply on Twitter 1259075447230550016Retweet on Twitter 12590754472305500166Like on Twitter 125907544723055001616Twitter 1259075447230550016
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>