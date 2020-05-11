DONATE
News,

Iran’s Chabahar Sees 15-Fold Rise in Basic Commodity Arrivals

by 8 hours agono comment
tans-chabaharport-991-1497084131

Iran’s import of basic commodities in the current Iranian year –a period of around 7 weeks- via the southeastern port city of Chabahar has risen by more than 15 times compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, an official said.

Director general of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization of Iran in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan said seven cargo ships carrying basic commodities have docked at the Chabahar port since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

Iranian Singles

The arrivals during the 7-week period in the port were 421,298 tons of basic commodities, compared with only 27,500 tons a year earlier, which had been freighted with a single cargo ship, Ayyoub Kord said.

The official said the number of cargo ships berthing at Chabahar and the volume of basic commodities unloaded in the Iranian port have risen 7 and 15 times, respectively.

He also noted that the main basic commodities imported via the Chabahar port are sugar, rice, wheat and corn.

Kord further emphasized that the shipment of goods from Chabahar and the land transit in the province of Sistan and Balouchestan are being carried out uninterruptedly despite the adverse effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the transportation industry.

In comments in March, the deputy director of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan said the export of mineral products from the port city of Chabahar rose constantly in the Iranian year 1398, which ended on March 19.

Hossein Shahdadi also noted that shipments of mineral products, construction materials, agricultural products, and bitumen had been exported from Chabahar for the first time last year.

He also highlighted the advantages of Chabahar, saying the Iranian port city is equipped with strategic loading and unloading equipment, offers special discounts on customs duty and port charges, and provides regular shipping routes for various destinations.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7551,817

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Al_Iranyi avatarSoheil - سهیل@Al_Iranyi·
10h 1259838043273428993

In Iranian tradition it is said that when one is killed in service of Iran and for Iran, in the places on the ground where their blood falls, tulips will grow.

The poet, Aref Ghazvini, has a verse that says: ‘Tulips have grown from the blood of the youth of our motherland’.

Reply on Twitter 1259838043273428993Retweet on Twitter 12598380432734289934Like on Twitter 125983804327342899330Twitter 1259838043273428993
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
sonofnariman avatarSam@sonofnariman·
13h 1259800590105939968

Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. While some now use vehicles for their yearly migration, many continue to hike the month-long trail from Khuzestan Province across the Zagros mountains, seeking cooler pastures for their livestock

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal andTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal andTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal andTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal and
Reply on Twitter 1259800590105939968Retweet on Twitter 125980059010593996810Like on Twitter 125980059010593996858Twitter 1259800590105939968
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
nazaninzar avatarNazanin@nazaninzar·
10 May 1259600588666548227

From my last trip to Iran: a visit to the “zoorkhaneh” (زورخانه) in Qazvin—a traditional “gym” of sorts, dedicated to ancient forms of strength training. This one session in particular consisted of the use of ancient dumbbells, whirling, and juggling, all to the beat of the drum.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: From my last trip to
Reply on Twitter 1259600588666548227Retweet on Twitter 1259600588666548227426Like on Twitter 12596005886665482272244Twitter 1259600588666548227
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>