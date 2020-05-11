DONATE
News,

US must stop acting callously, let Iranian hostages go: Foreign Ministry

by 4 hours agono comment
hurpse

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has urged the US to stop acting callously and release the Iranian “hostages” jailed in America and other parts of the world upon Washington’s request.

Abbas Mousavi made the remarks on Monday in reaction to remarks made by US Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli, who claimed the Iranian side has not seriously pursued the release of its inmates in the US despite Washington’s efforts to send them back.

Iranian Singles

“Stop talking rubbish!” the Iranian spokesman tweeted, reacting to Cuccinelli’s comments.

“Since September 2018, [Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad] Zarif has put ‘universal prisoners swap’ on the table, urged Washington to act responsibly about the Iranian HOSTAGES in the US and elsewhere,” Mousavi added.

“Your regime has reacted callously and risked their lives. The world is watching your action, not your word. Let our citizens go!” he went on to say.

A few hours earlier, Foreign Minister Zarif said he had announced in New York some 1.5 years ago that the “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to swap all Iranian prisoners, who are in jail in the US or other countries under the US pressure, with all American prisoners…but the Americans gave no response.”

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Sunday that the country has expressed its readiness to exchange prisoners with the United States, but that it will not accept any preconditions from Washington.

“We have declared that there is readiness to exchange all prisoners and discuss their release without any preconditions, but the US has refused to respond,” he told Khabar Online news website.

Cover photo: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif shakes hands with released scientist Massoud Soleimani – 2019

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7571,817

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
sonofnariman avatarSam@sonofnariman·
21h 1259800590105939968

Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. While some now use vehicles for their yearly migration, many continue to hike the month-long trail from Khuzestan Province across the Zagros mountains, seeking cooler pastures for their livestock

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal andTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal andTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal andTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal and
Reply on Twitter 1259800590105939968Retweet on Twitter 125980059010593996811Like on Twitter 125980059010593996863Twitter 1259800590105939968
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
nazaninzar avatarNazanin@nazaninzar·
10 May 1259600588666548227

From my last trip to Iran: a visit to the “zoorkhaneh” (زورخانه) in Qazvin—a traditional “gym” of sorts, dedicated to ancient forms of strength training. This one session in particular consisted of the use of ancient dumbbells, whirling, and juggling, all to the beat of the drum.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: From my last trip to
Reply on Twitter 1259600588666548227Retweet on Twitter 1259600588666548227467Like on Twitter 12596005886665482272446Twitter 1259600588666548227
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>