DONATE
News,

Iran to Reopen Schools on May 16

by 6 hours agono comment
139812061226595719783394

All schools in Iran will reopen as of Saturday, May 16, after almost three months of closure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the minister of education announced.

Speaking to the state TV on Tuesday, Iranian Education Minister Mohsen Haji Mirzaee said the schools will reopen on coming Saturday.

Iranian Singles

The teachers and school staff will be available at schools in the working hours, and the students will attend classes to ask their questions and get prepared for the exams, the minister added.

The schools can also run the final exams as of next week as soon as the students’ problems with the lessons are addressed, Haji Mirzaee noted.

The education minister underlined that all schools across the country have received the health protocols and instructions from the Health Ministry and will be obligated to observe the health rules when the students return to classes.

The educational centers in Iran have been closed since late February following the outbreak of COVID-19.

While the pandemic shut down schools and forced people to stay home to prevent the spread of the disease, the Ministry of Education launched a homegrown mobile application, dubbed SHAD (HAPPY), providing students with distance learning programs.

Moreover, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also began to broadcast televised educational programs on a daily schedule immediately after the school closures.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7601,813

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
seyyedreza avatarAlex Shams@seyyedreza·
7h 1260245796525682689

Scenes from Persian epic poetry painted on to Tehran’s highways.

Every year, Tehran pays artists to cover the city in murals.

The result is a beautiful variety of styles and themes, including murals like these that bring the tales of ancient heroes directly into the present.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Scenes from Persian epic poetryTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Scenes from Persian epic poetryTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Scenes from Persian epic poetryTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Scenes from Persian epic poetry
Reply on Twitter 1260245796525682689Retweet on Twitter 1260245796525682689175Like on Twitter 1260245796525682689609Twitter 1260245796525682689
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
sonofnariman avatarSam@sonofnariman·
11 May 1259800590105939968

Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. While some now use vehicles for their yearly migration, many continue to hike the month-long trail from Khuzestan Province across the Zagros mountains, seeking cooler pastures for their livestock

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal andTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal andTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal andTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Nomads in Iran's Chaharmahal and
Reply on Twitter 1259800590105939968Retweet on Twitter 125980059010593996811Like on Twitter 125980059010593996866Twitter 1259800590105939968
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>