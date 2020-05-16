Google Play Removes Iranian App Used against Coronavirus

The anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the “Wild West” have forced Google to remove Iranian mobile application ‘Mask’, developed to tackle the novel coronavirus and warn people to avoid high-risk areas, from its Play Store, a health official said.

Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpoor said in a post on his Twitter account that the homegrown ‘Mask’ app has been booted from Google’s Play Store.

“The Mask application has been removed from Google Play after a few days because of the anti-human sanctions imposed by the Wild West,” he said.

The spokesman added that the Iranian mobile app informs people about the situation of coronavirus infection in different neighborhoods and helps them avoid high-risk areas.

Back in March, another Iranian Android app, named AC19 and intended to help people self-diagnose coronavirus infection rather than going to a hospital, was also removed from Google’s Play Store.

The app had been designed to reach a clinical decision by asking a few medical questions.

Iranian developer accounts aren’t allowed on Google Play due to the US’ anti-Iran sanctions, according to public terms of service statements from Google.