Iran Shura Council endorses anti-Israel law

On Monday the Iranian Shura Council approved a draft law aimed at confronting Israeli hostile practices against regional and international security.

Article one of the bill stipulates to employ all national, regional and international capacities to confront the hostile actions practiced by “the Zionist entity” against the oppressed Palestinian people, Islamic countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as Tel Aviv’s destructive role in undermining peace and security on regional and international levels and its systematic violations of human rights, including war crimes, terrorism, electronic warfare, the use of heavy and prohibited weapons against civilians and the displacement of the Palestinian people.

The article also specifies countering Israel’s attempts to annex more land in the occupied Palestinian territories, Syria and Lebanon.

Article two of the bill obliges the Iranian Foreign Ministry to prepare a plan within six months for the establishment of a virtual embassy or consulate for Iran in the occupied city of Jerusalem in Palestine.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

