DONATE
News,

US sanctions Chinese firm for aiding Iran’s Mahan Air

by 2 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 3.35.17 PM

The US sanctioned a Shanghai-based firm Tuesday for allegedly working on behalf of Iran’s Mahan Air airliner, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Treasury Department said Saint Logistics Limited was blacklisted for “acting as a general sales agent (GSA) for or on behalf of Iranian airline Mahan Air,” which Washington previously sanctioned in 2011 for its support of the external operations branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Iranian Singles

A GSA is a third-party company that provides services to an airline.

“The Iranian regime is using Mahan Air to support an illegitimate and corrupt regime in Venezuela, just as it has done for the regime in Syria and for terrorist proxy groups throughout the Middle East,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“We will not hesitate to target those entities that continue to maintain commercial relationships with Mahan Air,” he added.

The US accuses Saint Logistics of providing various services to Mahan, including booking freight flights for the airliner between China and Iran.

Any property owned by Saint Logistics subject to US jurisdiction is frozen and US persons are generally prohibited from conducting business with the firm, and anyone who does conduct business with the company may then be subject to designations.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,7861,819

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Al_Iranyi avatarSoheil - سهیل@Al_Iranyi·
9h 1262777494442254336

In Persian, a ‘Ferris wheel’ is called, ‘Charkh Falak’ (چرخ فلک).

It literally means, wheel of the sky/the heavens.

Use of the term ‘Charkh Falak’ predates the invention of Ferris Wheels. Used extensively in Persian poetry.

Reply on Twitter 1262777494442254336Retweet on Twitter 12627774944422543367Like on Twitter 126277749444225433633Twitter 1262777494442254336
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Snowden avatarEdward Snowden@Snowden·
6h 1262821405139312640

If you ever wonder where we're at on the dystopia scale, consider that it's normal to believe the government is spying on you, and crazy to believe that they're not.

Reply on Twitter 1262821405139312640Retweet on Twitter 12628214051393126409061Like on Twitter 126282140513931264030638Twitter 1262821405139312640
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SinaToossi avatarSina Toossi@SinaToossi·
13h 1262717336601219072

The Taliban releases pictures of their soldiers training. Over 18 years of US military occupation & trillions spent to defeat them ultimately led to the US accepting a peace deal. The Taliban today seem more militarily capable & sophisticated

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The Taliban releases pictures ofTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The Taliban releases pictures ofTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The Taliban releases pictures of
Reply on Twitter 1262717336601219072Retweet on Twitter 126271733660121907234Like on Twitter 126271733660121907265Twitter 1262717336601219072
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>