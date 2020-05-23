DONATE
Khamenei criticises Arab, Islamic nations over failing Palestine

On Friday Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the Israeli occupation as a “cancerous tumour” planted in the body of the region, international news agencies reported.

As he was marking Quds Day, he announced: “The Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous tumor in the region. It will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed.”

Khamenei announced that Israel was created by the West, which conspired with Jewish plutocrats to establish the Jewish nation.

“Westerners and Jewish corporation owners’ main goal by fabricating the Zionist regime and this cancerous tumor was to build a stronghold to influence and dominate West Asia,” he explained. “So, they equipped the bogus, occupying regime with all kinds of military and non-military tools, even nukes.”

He also conveyed: “The main agents of disastrous creation of Israel are Western governments… Britain prepared a fabrication called Zionism to play its role. After WWII, they abused problems of regions’ states and declared the bogus regime, nationless Zionist state.”

Khamenei’s remarks came in a series of tweets while Quds Day was being celebrated virtually this year, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He tweeted: “Arrogant powers and Zionism’s main policy is to push #Palestine to fade into oblivion in the minds of Muslim communities,” stressing that “The truth is an issue as important as Palestine and isn’t something Muslim nations should allow to sink into oblivion.”

Khamenei further expressed: “Comprehensive struggles by the Palestinian nation — political, military and cultural — should continue until the usurpers submit to the referendum for the Palestinian nation. The nature of the Zionist regime is incompatible with peace because the Zionists seek to expand their territories and will certainly not be limited to what they have already occupied.”

Khamenei concluded: “We will support and assist any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights the Zionist regime, and we do not hesitate to say this.”

