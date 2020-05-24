DONATE
Children Born To Iranian Mothers And Foreign Fathers Can Now Become Iranian Citizens

Iran has approved the bylaws of the legislation that grants permanent citizenship to children born to Iranian mothers and foreign fathers.

Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said Wednesday the cabinet has approved the regulations for allowing children of Iranian mothers and foreign fathers to obtain Iranian citizenship.

Rabiei said the children who have reached the age of 18, even if their mother dies or gets divorce, can enjoy the benefits of this law and obtain Iranian citizenship.

Many believe the law could improve the lives of thousands of children, including those with Iranian mothers married to undocumented immigrants.

In May 2019, Iran’s Parliament adopted the reform to the law, but it went back and forth from the Guardian Council to determine whether it is in accordance with Iran’s Constitution and Islamic law.

Iran’s Guardian Council finally approved the legislation in October 2019.

