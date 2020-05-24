DONATE
News,

Iran: 107-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus

by 3 hours agono comment
20200330_2_41629245_53496501

A 107-year-old Iranian woman who was infected with the new coronavirus has recovered, Reuters reported Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency saying on Sunday.

The woman, Saltanat Akbari, was admitted to the Khansari hospital in the central city of Arak. She was released from the hospital after spending “some time” in isolation.

Iranian Singles

“She defeated the virus with the help of doctors and nurses at the hospital,” Fars said.

Iran is one of the most affected countries in the Middle East with a total of 133,521 infected cases and 7,359 deaths.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,8081,824

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
caitoz avatarCaitlin Johnstone ⏳@caitoz·
20h 1264352967647363073

There's no legitimate reason why nations can't just mind their own affairs and care for their own people. Having to read news every day about our government and its allies scheming to destroy nations which disobey them is severely disordered, and we should oppose it ferociously.

Reply on Twitter 1264352967647363073Retweet on Twitter 1264352967647363073218Like on Twitter 1264352967647363073575Twitter 1264352967647363073
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JebSprague avatarJeb Sprague@JebSprague·
23h 1264302621323661313

The blockade is lifted.

Trump has failed.

The 1st of 5 Iranian Petrochemical tankers is now within the neutral maritime boundary of Trinidad & Tobago (a leading member of CARICOM & a country that has opposed U.S. coup attempts in Venezuela).

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The blockade is lifted. TrumpTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The blockade is lifted. Trump
Reply on Twitter 1264302621323661313Retweet on Twitter 1264302621323661313245Like on Twitter 1264302621323661313813Twitter 1264302621323661313
iraniandotcom avatariraniandotcom@iraniandotcom·
23h 1264306534063849472

"Maryam was given the chance to speak to Khomeini. She reminded him that he gave her his blessing to have gender reassignment surgery back in 1978 before the revolution ... all gender reassignment surgeries are paid for by the health care system in Iran"

r/iranian - Maryam Khatoon Molkara, a trans woman in Iran with her husband

56 votes and 25 comments so far on Reddit

www.reddit.com

Reply on Twitter 1264306534063849472Retweet on Twitter 12643065340638494727Like on Twitter 126430653406384947220Twitter 1264306534063849472
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>