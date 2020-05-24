News,
Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.
iraniandotcomFollow39,8091,825
Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇
Munroe Doctrine no longer works! India has a lesson here too reg the zen of dealing with recalcitrant neighbours. US is manifold stronger than Venezuela, but its writ doesn't run in Caracas. That's the way of multipolar world. Small countries have options.
Iranian fuel starts arriving in Venezuelan waters despite U.S. warning
The first of five Iranian tankers carrying fuel for gasoline-starved Venezuela entered the South American country's exclusive economic zone on Saturda...
www.reuters.com
Does @Israel not need to test?
Or are these tests by the United States actually a cover for Israeli tests?
#Jericho3
Christopher Clary on Twitter
“Poll results say India but I think North Korea is the right answer. The reality is I’d expect a decent chance that North Korea, China, Ru...
twitter.com
Poll results say India but I think North Korea is the right answer. The reality is I’d expect a decent chance that North Korea, China, Russia, India, and Pakistan use the opportunity afforded if the United States tests. https://twitter.com/clary_co/status/1264183775757578241
There's no legitimate reason why nations can't just mind their own affairs and care for their own people. Having to read news every day about our government and its allies scheming to destroy nations which disobey them is severely disordered, and we should oppose it ferociously.
I don’t have a photographer https://twitter.com/mrpehlafella/status/1264219542244515842
What's your excuse?
The blockade is lifted.
Trump has failed.
The 1st of 5 Iranian Petrochemical tankers is now within the neutral maritime boundary of Trinidad & Tobago (a leading member of CARICOM & a country that has opposed U.S. coup attempts in Venezuela).
"Maryam was given the chance to speak to Khomeini. She reminded him that he gave her his blessing to have gender reassignment surgery back in 1978 before the revolution ... all gender reassignment surgeries are paid for by the health care system in Iran"
r/iranian - Maryam Khatoon Molkara, a trans woman in Iran with her husband
56 votes and 25 comments so far on Reddit
www.reddit.com
coming down the escalators in Imam Khomeini Airport and everyones waiting behind the glass >>>> https://twitter.com/trcoopersaxe/status/1263617659620462592
The only time where I feel like a celebrity is when l arrive at Pakistan
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new window. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.