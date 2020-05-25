DONATE
News,

Iran’s Zanganeh says hard to predict oil prices as demand unclear

by 6 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-05-25 at 10.28.45 AM

Iran’s oil minister said on Monday it was difficult to forecast crude prices amid uncertainties over prospects for demand, Reuters reported quoting Iranian state radio.

“No one can predict crude prices and now the demand is vague,” Bijan Zanganeh told state radio.

Iranian Singles

Oil prices rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as countries around the world continued to ease lockdown measures imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid quiet trading, with financial centres Singapore, London and New York all closed for holidays, Brent was up 11 cents, or 0.3%, at $35.24 a barrel by 0855 GMT. US oil had gained 36 cents, or 1.1%, at $33.61 a barrel.

Zanganeh said:

It is not clear when the world economy will recover and when the demand will return to normal. The world’s largest economies are growing negatively, reducing demand for petroleum products and, consequently, crude oil.

Zanganeh also said Turkey had “not welcomed” Iran’s offer to repair a natural gas pipeline inside Turkey, which carries around 10 billion cubic meters of Iranian gas to Turkey annually. The pipeline was damaged by a blast in March and halted Tehran’s natural gas flow to Turkey.

“Because of the explosion our gas exports to this country have been cut off. Although it takes not more than a few days to repair the pipeline, the Turkish side has not yet repaired it,” Zanganeh said.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,8161,828

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SShahidsaless avatarShahir Shahidsaless@SShahidsaless·
30m 1265055454293397506

Ahmad Naderi, head of the Institute of Social Studies and Research at the University of Tehran, tweeted on 5 May: “The stock market’s bubble will burst … and I am concerned for the consequences: riots bigger than 2017, 2019 and definitely bigger than 90s.”

Read more ...

Reply on Twitter 1265055454293397506Retweet on Twitter 12650554542933975061Like on Twitter 1265055454293397506Twitter 1265055454293397506
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
iPouya avatarPouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام@iPouya·
17h 1264812916349341696

Referring to Gen. #Soleimani as the “Shadow Commander” says more about you, your positionality, & your Orientalist outlook. He wasn’t a mystery operating in the shadows. In fact, unlike US generals tucked away in fortifications, he was often in the frontlines with troops. #Iran

Reply on Twitter 1264812916349341696Retweet on Twitter 126481291634934169623Like on Twitter 1264812916349341696114Twitter 1264812916349341696
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>