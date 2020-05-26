DONATE
News,

Iran-China trade falls 40% in 4 months year over year

by 3 hours agono comment
gittoes

Iran’s trade with its top trading partner China reached $5.26 billion in the first four months of 2020, 40 percent less than the same period last year, Tasnim reported.

As reported, the two countries’ trade turnover stood at $8.76 billion in the last year’s four-month period.

Iranian Singles

Based on the data released by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, Iranian imports from the Asian country reached $2.92 billion in the January-April period, indicating a three percent rise compared to the same time span in 2019.

The exports to China, however, fell 61 percent to stand at $2.34 billion.

China mainly imports oil from Iran and the drastic fall in oil prices has been the main reason for the devaluation of Iran’s exports to China during this period.

The outbreak of coronavirus was also another major factor that contributed to the significant decline in China’s trade with Iran.

The commercial exchange between the two countries stood at $3.94 billion during the first three months of 2020 to register a 30.4 percent decline compared with the corresponding period of 2019.

Iran’s exports to China totaled $1.81 billion in the Q1 2020, indicating a 52.7 percent year-on-year decrease.

In return, China exported $2.13 billion worth of commodities to Iran during the period under review, up by 15.9 percent year-on-year.

Iran and China have had a long history of cultural, political, and economic exchanges along the Silk Road since at least 200 BC, and possibly earlier. To this day, China and Iran have developed a friendly economic and strategic partnership.

Approximately 80 percent of China’s total imports from Iran are oil and the rest is mineral and chemical products.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,8231,830

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
s_m_marandi avatarSeyed Mohammad Marandi@s_m_marandi·
2h 1265348724500414467

As the 3rd tanker nears Venezuela in defiance of US regime threats, its important to note that Iran is also sending large amounts of chemicals/equipment with engineers to help restart Venezuelan refinaries/infrastructure disabled through cruel western sanctions & cyber attacks.

Reply on Twitter 1265348724500414467Retweet on Twitter 126534872450041446793Like on Twitter 1265348724500414467260Twitter 1265348724500414467
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
anyaparampil avatarAnya Parampil@anyaparampil·
22h 1265037901458538499

Venezuelan oil minister @TareckPSUV greets captain of Iranian oil tanker Fortune, 1st of 5 Iranian ships delivering crude to Venezuela in face of threats from US warships patrolling the region

The resistance fights on in time of COVID-19! The world is changing before our eyes

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Venezuelan oil minister @TareckPSUV greets
Reply on Twitter 1265037901458538499Retweet on Twitter 1265037901458538499231Like on Twitter 1265037901458538499520Twitter 1265037901458538499
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SShahidsaless avatarShahir Shahidsaless@SShahidsaless·
21h 1265055454293397506

Ahmad Naderi, head of the Institute of Social Studies and Research at the University of Tehran, tweeted on 5 May: “The stock market’s bubble will burst … and I am concerned for the consequences: riots bigger than 2017, 2019 and definitely bigger than 90s.”

Read more ...

Reply on Twitter 1265055454293397506Retweet on Twitter 12650554542933975061Like on Twitter 12650554542933975061Twitter 1265055454293397506
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>