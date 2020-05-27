Iran’s parliament elects Qalibaf as new speaker

The newly-elected Iranian MPs convened for a second time on Thursday and elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the Parliament speaker for the first year of the new Parliament.

Qalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become Majlis speaker.

Fereydoon Abbasi and Mostafa Mirsalim, the other candidates, gained 17 and 12 votes, respectively after Qalibaf.

Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi from Mashad constituency and Ali Nikzad from Ardebil constituency received 208 and 196 votes will be elected first vice-speaker and second vice-speaker, respectively.