112 Missile Boats Delivered to IRGC Navy

by 2 days ago2 comments
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy took delivery of 112 missile boats in a ceremony in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday morning.

IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, and IRCG Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri were among the officials and commanders attending the ceremony.

The 112 vessels the IRGC Navy received on Thursday are fast attack craft of different types, including Zolfaqar speedboats as well as Heidar-class and Meead-class boats.

They are expected to enhance the IRGC Navy’s power and the offensive capabilities of the naval forces ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf waters.

Missile boats are small, fast vessels armed with anti-ship missiles.

The doctrine behind the use of missile boats is based on the principle of mobility over defense and firepower.

  • federico says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:33 am

    wonderful news, go Iranian brave warriors and free the world from BRITISH TYRANNY.

    • Siavash says:
      May 29, 2020 at 10:58 am

      Federico,
      Why don’t you go ahead and fight with whoever you don’t like.?
      Why do you want to hide behind Iranians. ?
      Why do you want Iranians fight for you ?
      We are peaceful, loving and caring people. We do Not hate any nation or any religion. They gave you wrong information about Iranians.
      Islamic stinky rag heads who occupied Iran’s government and Iran’s parliament has nothing to do with Iranians. They are trouble makers, hateful and terrorists. They have got to go.

    Exports from China to Iran were around 14 Billion (2018). Surely higher than that w/ black market/unrecorded trade to avoid various sanctions:

    Exports from China to Iran were around 14 Billion (2018). Surely higher than that w/ black market/unrecorded trade to avoid various sanctions:
    An 🇮🇷Iranian woman (doctor) bought a house for a mother & her daughter who lived in a dirt house and had no electricity or flowing water.
    This Iranian woman is just a normal citizen like anyone else.
    She also took a girl under her own house because she was going through poverty

    if this were footage from another country, we'd be calling this a totalitarian police state

    if this were footage from another country, we'd be calling this a totalitarian police state
