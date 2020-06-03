Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 8,000

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran surpassed 8,000 on Wednesday, while more than 125,000 positive cases have recovered from the disease.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Wednesday, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said COVID-19 has taken the lives of 70 patients during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 8,012.

He also noted that the number of people tested positive for the coronavirus across Iran has risen to 160,696 following the detection of 3,134 new cases since yesterday.

At least 125,206 positive cases in the country have fully recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from the hospital, he said.

Among those undergoing treatment in the hospital at present, 2,557 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Jahanpoor noted.

He added that more than 997,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The spokesman said the situation in the southwestern province of Khuzestan is still critical, calling of people across the country to comply with the social distancing regulations and use masks.

More than 6,453,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 382,000.