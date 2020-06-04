DONATE
Five Iranian Universities Among Top 100 In Asia

The head of the Islamic World Science Citation Database said on Thursday that according to Times Higher Education, five Iranian universities are among the best 100 in Asia in 2020.

Mohammad-Javad Dehghani said that Times Rankings is one of the most creditable academic rankings in the world that has putting Asian universities in ranks since 2013.

Dehghani said there are 40 Iranian universities in the 2020 rankings of Times, five of which are in the top 100.

Japan has the most universities in the ranking; University of Tokyo ranked first, he said.

He added that Babol Noshirvani University of Technology (BUT), Sharif University of Technology, and Amirkabir University of Technology (Tehran Polytechnic) respectively ranked 47, 75, and 83.

The head of ISC said that Iran had 29 universities in the Asian University Rankings in 2019, which has increased to 40 in 2020, adding that Iran had four universities with ranks under top 100 in 2019, which has reached five in 2020.

But Iran’s best rank was 43 in 2019 that has fallen to 48 in 2020.

From among the 27 Asian Muslim countries 16 are present in the rankings. Iran tops them in the ranking with 40 universities, and Turkey and Pakistan ranked 2nd and 3rd with 34 and 14 universities.

