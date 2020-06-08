DONATE
News,

Iran urges people to wear face masks amid fears of new coronavirus wave

by 5 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-06-08 at 8.50.08 PM

Iran’s health ministry urged people on Monday to wear face masks in public areas, following warnings that the Islamic Republic could face a new wave of coronavirus infections, reported Reuters.

Health officials said last week there could be a second, stronger wave of novel coronavirus infections if people ignored social distancing rules.

Iranian Singles

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus reached 8,351 on Monday, with 70 deaths in the previous 24 hours, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said. The number of new cases had dipped to 2,043, he said, bringing the total to 173,832.

“Everyone should wear masks when attending public places like shops or any other places where fully observing social distancing is not possible,” Jahanpur said.

With 3,574 new infections, Iran recorded its highest number of cases in a single day last Thursday. The authorities have said wider testing may be a reason for the increase in the number of cases reported.

Iran imposed restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in mid-April. It started easing them after the daily number of deaths and infected cases fell, partly out of concern about the impact of the measures on the sanctions-hit economy.

But the rate of reported infections rose again in May, and the government has been forced to reimpose restrictions in some provinces after localised outbreaks.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,8771,827

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
MairavZ avatarMairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין@MairavZ·
15h 1270058725013774336

Dear American Jewish orgs,
You don’t get to call out police brutality and systemic inequality while still supporting/defending Israeli occupation and inequality. It just doesn’t work.

Reply on Twitter 1270058725013774336Retweet on Twitter 1270058725013774336390Like on Twitter 12700587250137743361335Twitter 1270058725013774336
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bahramfm avatarبهرام@bahramfm·
8 Jun 1269822413635649536

@iraniandotcom Very interesting thx for publishing it here. Nader Shah’ legacy is a true Shakespearean tragedy. From the poorest became the Shah and conquerer of India, Caucasus! He united fragmented Iran. Then lost his mind and paronoia illness. He was most revered and most hated! 🇮🇷✊🏼

Reply on Twitter 1269822413635649536Retweet on Twitter 12698224136356495361Like on Twitter 12698224136356495364Twitter 1269822413635649536
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
ajamubaraka avatarAjamu Baraka@ajamubaraka·
7 Jun 1269617207333576704

Some of the same elements lecturing the people about the need for non-violent protests are the same ones who were silent when Palestinians attempted to engage in non-violent protests in Gaza & met with bullets & deaths in the hundreds.

Reply on Twitter 1269617207333576704Retweet on Twitter 1269617207333576704537Like on Twitter 12696172073335767041234Twitter 1269617207333576704
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>