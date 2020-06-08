DONATE
News,

Turkey’s wall along Iran border almost complete

by 6 hours agono comment

Turkey plans to complete the construction of its border wall with Iran by the end of this year to stop the infiltration of “terrorists” into the country, have almost been realised.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who reportedly inspected the construction works in the border area, told Anadolu Agency that the wall is 75 per cent complete.

Iranian Singles

Soylu added that the wall is being established for Turkey’s security.

He added that every military operation carried out by Turkey in northern Iraq to tighten the screws on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, pushed them from Turkey’s southeastern border area to its eastern border.

He also said that there are around 100 “terrorists” in Iran’s Dambat, near Turkey, which “constitutes a real danger.”

The PKK, a militant group that is fighting for the autonomy of Turkey’s southeast, is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey as well as the United States and the European Union.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,8881,826

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bahramfm avatarبهرام@bahramfm·
19h 1269822413635649536

@iraniandotcom Very interesting thx for publishing it here. Nader Shah’ legacy is a true Shakespearean tragedy. From the poorest became the Shah and conquerer of India, Caucasus! He united fragmented Iran. Then lost his mind and paronoia illness. He was most revered and most hated! 🇮🇷✊🏼

Reply on Twitter 1269822413635649536Retweet on Twitter 12698224136356495361Like on Twitter 12698224136356495364Twitter 1269822413635649536
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
ajamubaraka avatarAjamu Baraka@ajamubaraka·
7 Jun 1269617207333576704

Some of the same elements lecturing the people about the need for non-violent protests are the same ones who were silent when Palestinians attempted to engage in non-violent protests in Gaza & met with bullets & deaths in the hundreds.

Reply on Twitter 1269617207333576704Retweet on Twitter 1269617207333576704535Like on Twitter 12696172073335767041231Twitter 1269617207333576704
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>