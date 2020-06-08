Turkey’s wall along Iran border almost complete

Turkey plans to complete the construction of its border wall with Iran by the end of this year to stop the infiltration of “terrorists” into the country, have almost been realised.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who reportedly inspected the construction works in the border area, told Anadolu Agency that the wall is 75 per cent complete.

Soylu added that the wall is being established for Turkey’s security.

He added that every military operation carried out by Turkey in northern Iraq to tighten the screws on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, pushed them from Turkey’s southeastern border area to its eastern border.

He also said that there are around 100 “terrorists” in Iran’s Dambat, near Turkey, which “constitutes a real danger.”

The PKK, a militant group that is fighting for the autonomy of Turkey’s southeast, is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey as well as the United States and the European Union.