Founder of Iran Studies Center, Tel Aviv University: Israel is pistachios for Iran

“I have news for you. Israel is half of the city of Tehran, in terms of population. You don’t go through such a revolution for a tiny small country which is peanuts, or maybe in this case you say pistachios for the Iranians. We are nothing. You don’t create a revolution because of the state of Israel. It doesn’t mean that they love Israel but their vision is much beyond it. It’s going back to the glory of the past.”

