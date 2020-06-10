DONATE
News,

Iran to Take Legal Action If S Korean Banks Fail to Release Funds: CBI Chief

by 5 hours agono comment
960x0 (3)

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran called on South Korean banks to release Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure, warning that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to take legal action under international law.

“It is appalling to see that (South) Korean banks have conveniently neglected their obligations, common international financial agreements, and decided to play politics and follow illegal and unilateral US sanctions,” Abdolnaser Hemmati told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Iranian Singles

Iran could launch legal action to gain access to the funds, he said, without naming the lenders in question.

Iran announced earlier this month that it had received medicines valued at $500,000 from South Korea after two years of negotiations.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says South Korea is about $7 billion in arrears for oil exported before the Trump administration last year reimposed penalties on Iran’s crude sales.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, the drugs shipped were for the treatment of genetic diseases. This month, South Korea plans to ship COVID-19 test kits worth $2 million, it said.

“We have been consulting with the US, Iran and the banks holding the frozen funds, seeking to make progress on this issue,” said Koh Kyung-sok, a Foreign Ministry official. “So far, we’ve been able to utilize some of the funds to expand humanitarian trade with Iran, and will continue to seek ways to increase such exchanges,” he said by phone.

Returning to South Korea, he said the two countries have been working on a special trade vehicle, similar to that established with the European Union, which would allow Iran to complete humanitarian transactions using the money locked in Korean banks.

The US, which abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal two years ago, has sought to “stonewall” the plan, according to Hemmati.

“Should Korean banks not adhere to their international agreements with us, we reserve our rights to take legal actions under international laws,” the top Iranian banker said.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,8781,826

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
MairavZ avatarMairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין@MairavZ·
8 Jun 1270058725013774336

Dear American Jewish orgs,
You don’t get to call out police brutality and systemic inequality while still supporting/defending Israeli occupation and inequality. It just doesn’t work.

Reply on Twitter 1270058725013774336Retweet on Twitter 1270058725013774336434Like on Twitter 12700587250137743361465Twitter 1270058725013774336
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bahramfm avatarبهرام@bahramfm·
8 Jun 1269822413635649536

@iraniandotcom Very interesting thx for publishing it here. Nader Shah’ legacy is a true Shakespearean tragedy. From the poorest became the Shah and conquerer of India, Caucasus! He united fragmented Iran. Then lost his mind and paronoia illness. He was most revered and most hated! 🇮🇷✊🏼

Reply on Twitter 1269822413635649536Retweet on Twitter 12698224136356495361Like on Twitter 12698224136356495367Twitter 1269822413635649536
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
ajamubaraka avatarAjamu Baraka@ajamubaraka·
7 Jun 1269617207333576704

Some of the same elements lecturing the people about the need for non-violent protests are the same ones who were silent when Palestinians attempted to engage in non-violent protests in Gaza & met with bullets & deaths in the hundreds.

Reply on Twitter 1269617207333576704Retweet on Twitter 1269617207333576704558Like on Twitter 12696172073335767041269Twitter 1269617207333576704
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>