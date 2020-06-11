DONATE
News,

AIPAC: US officials can criticise Israel annexation plans, ‘as long as it stops there’

by 5 hours agono comment
2016_3-21-AIPAC

The leading pro-Israel lobby group within the United States has given permission to the country’s officials and lawmakers to criticise Israel’s plans to annex areas of the occupied West Bank, on the condition that “the criticism stops there”.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which has held significant influence within US politics throughout the decades, has provided the guidelines of limited criticism in Zoom meetings and phone calls with US lawmakers, according to one donor and one congressional aide who spoke to the Times of Israel.

Iranian Singles

It is generally unclear what is meant by not going too far, but it is thought to be centred on the continuation of US aid to Israel. The donor, who is involved in the lobbying of congress but who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “We are telling the senators ‘feel free to criticize annexation, but don’t cut off aid to Israel.’”

The warning by AIPAC not to go so far as to affect the aid was also echoed by a congressional staffer, who is described a Democrat being targeted by the group, who said: “They want to make sure members of Congress understand this is the time to warn Israel but not to threaten the Memorandum of Understanding.”

This memorandum was a deal between the Israeli governments of Prime Minister Netanyahu and former US administration President Barack Obama in 2016 which guaranteed Israel a budget of defence aid amounting to $3.8 billion annually over a decade. Any criticism, the staffer said, is “not to threaten assistance.”

Throughout the years of its influence on the country’s politics, AIPAC has been strongly opposed to any criticism of Israeli policy or of the government of Israel itself, using its lobbying powers to condemn and side-line those who have done so while preventing others from voicing criticism. This permission, therefore, is seen as being in contrast to that pattern, but is thought to be possible due to the extremely controversial nature of the annexation plans, which have split many pro-Israel supporters.

Under the plan by the new Israeli coalition government, Israel would claim sovereignty and seize control over 30 per cent of the Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank, particularly the illegal Jewish settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley, with steps being taken to this end from 1 July.

An AIPAC statement on 11 May acknowledged that “It is inevitable that there will be areas of political or policy disagreement between leaders on both sides — as there are between America and all our allies.” While the annexation plan is one such area, the same statement warned against any proposals to reduce ties with Israel if annexation goes ahead, making it clear that “Doing anything to weaken this vital relationship would be a mistake.”

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,8821,828

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
6h 1271115583824764931

International Criminal COURT now blackmailed by lawless gang posing as diplomats.

What else will it take for the global community to wake up & smell the consequences of appeasing the bully?

And who else should the US terrorize before appeasers realize EVEN they might be next?

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: International Criminal COURT now blackmailed
Reply on Twitter 1271115583824764931Retweet on Twitter 1271115583824764931507Like on Twitter 12711155838247649311478Twitter 1271115583824764931
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
MairavZ avatarMairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין@MairavZ·
8 Jun 1270058725013774336

Dear American Jewish orgs,
You don’t get to call out police brutality and systemic inequality while still supporting/defending Israeli occupation and inequality. It just doesn’t work.

Reply on Twitter 1270058725013774336Retweet on Twitter 1270058725013774336434Like on Twitter 12700587250137743361468Twitter 1270058725013774336
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bahramfm avatarبهرام@bahramfm·
8 Jun 1269822413635649536

@iraniandotcom Very interesting thx for publishing it here. Nader Shah’ legacy is a true Shakespearean tragedy. From the poorest became the Shah and conquerer of India, Caucasus! He united fragmented Iran. Then lost his mind and paronoia illness. He was most revered and most hated! 🇮🇷✊🏼

Reply on Twitter 1269822413635649536Retweet on Twitter 12698224136356495361Like on Twitter 12698224136356495367Twitter 1269822413635649536
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>