Iran will provide Syria economic support as US sanctions begin

As America’s Caesar Act, which imposes economic sanctions on Syria, comes into effect today, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tehran is working with its friends to enhance Damascus’ economic situation, according to the Russian state-controlled Sputnik News.

“We have strong economic relationships with Syria, and as for the latter, [it has] a credit line in Iran. We and our friends will work to develop the economic situation in Syria and enhance economic cooperation between Iran and Syria,” Zarif told Sputnik News.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act – known as the Caesar Act – sanctions Syrian economic and trade activities, as well as government officials.

Zarif recently visited Turkey and met his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

In a joint press conference, Zarif said Tehran agrees with Ankara on the means to solve the Libya crisis and expressed his country’s support for the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), which is backed by Turkey.

Earlier this month, the GNA recaptured full control of the capital, Tripoli, and the strategic oil fields in the area from renegade General Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Middle East Monitor

