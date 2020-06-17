DONATE
Iraq ready to pay back its debts to Iran

Iraqi Minister of Finance Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi said in the meeting with the governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdonasser Hemmati that Iraq is ready to pay all the debts to Iran.

After the meeting, Hemmati told IRNA that Iraq has expressed readiness to pay back its debts to Iran and the previous agreements between Iran and Iraq and their implementations were discussed, adding that a big part of Iraq’s debts to Iran are due to gas and electricity sales.

The two senior officials stressed expansion of economic ties between Iran and Iraq in the meeting in which the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi participated.

Hemmati also invited Allawi to Iran and the Iraqi minister of finance promised to make a visit to Iran in the first chance.

They also discussed the reduction of oil prices and the revenues and a way for compensating for budget deficit of OPEC members.

Referring to reductions in oil incomes, Allawi asked Iran to share its experiences in resistance economy.

He expressed surprise that Iran has been able to pass through the oppressive sanctions of the US and solved its problems and crises.

The governor of Central Bank of Iran arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday.

