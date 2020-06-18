Iran-Pakistan agree to further strengthen economic ties despite coronavirus

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini met with Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday to discuss reopening of Taftan border crossing by the government of Pakistan.

Welcoming the development Hosseini stressed the need for continued contacts between the two countries through alternative methods to identify and resolve problems in the Corona situation.

Emphasizing the importance of implementing the SOPs and guidelines for the development of trade between Iran and Pakistan, he said the multilateral transits, including rail, road and sea routes between the two countries are inevitable.

The Ambassador also commended the decision of the Pakistani side to reopen the joint border for seven days a week and lift the previous restrictions. He assured Iran’s readiness to provide consular facilities to Pakistani traders and drivers in accordance with health protocols.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood also praised the provision of consular services by Iran as well as the approval of trade documents for mango exporters to Iran.

Referring to the reopening of the Mirjaveh-Taftan border crossing seven days a week, he stressed the need to further develop bilateral trade relations between the two friendly countries.

He called on the Iranian government to provide the necessary facilities to Pakistani businessmen, adding that continuation of contacts to remove obstacles in trade between the two countries is inevitable.

Pakistan Commerce ministry in a statement said Iran will provide all possible facilitation for mango exports to Iran and Central Asia and Ambassador will stay in direct contact with Ministry of Commerce.

It said Iranian Consulate Quetta has confirmed that they will attest documents for at least 30 shipments of Mango exports daily.

“Iranian trucks will take Pakistan mangoes to Iran from the border, following SOPs for prevention of COVID-19 Pandemic in place,” it said.