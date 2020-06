Iran’s flag carrier Iran Air will resume its direct flights from Tehran to the UK city of Manchester as of Saturday.

Upon the request of passengers and for the convenience of Iranians abroad, Iran Air will launch its flights to Manchester as of July 4.

An Airbus 330 aircraft with flight number 753 will take passengers from Imam Khomeini International Airport to Manchester every Saturday.

The return flight from Manchester to Tehran will be on the same day at 10:30 local time.