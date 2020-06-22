Iran Receives Money for Gasoline Sold to Venezuela: Official

A member of Iran’s Expediency Council said the country has received money from Venezuela for selling gasoline with five oil tankers.

In comments on Monday, Ali Aqamohammadi said Iran has no problem in receiving money for the gasoline it has sold to Venezuela.

He said the money earned by selling gasoline to Venezuela with five oil tankers has been received and deposited in the treasury of Iran.

Aqamohammadi, who is also the chairman of the economic group at the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, said the gasoline money has been deposited in the treasury as a credit gained by the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company and the Oil Ministry.

Five Iranian oil-laden ships have so far reached Venezuelan shores, and the sixth vessel carrying a cargo of food has entered Venezuela’s territorial waters on Monday.

Venezuela experiences difficulties with the supply of gasoline due to sanctions unilaterally imposed by the United States which has also slapped unilateral sanctions on Iran, which are aimed at ending its oil exports.

The shipments have created a fresh diplomatic standoff between the US and Iran, with an American official saying Washington is considering measures in response without providing further details.