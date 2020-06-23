DONATE
News,

Iran domestically produces over 70% of aircraft, chopper parts

by 5 hours agono comment
A572

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that more than 70 percent of aircrafts’ and helicopters’ parts are manufactured domestically.

Although the Islamic Republic of Iran is not among the countries producing aircraft and helicopter, today, more than 70 percent of parts of aircraft and helicopters are produced inside the country due to the salient achievements gained in the defense industry over the past 40 years, MP Abolfazl Torab quoted the defense minister as saying at a closed session of the Parliament on Tuesday.

Iranian Singles

Hatami also submitted a comprehensive report on the high defense capability of the country in missile field, manufacturing advanced and sophisticated vessels.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that although Iran is not among the countries producing aircrafts and helicopters, we managed to indigenize manufacturing of parts and equipment in these fields.

Islamic Republic of Iran is among the rare countries which managed to attain the technology of manufacturing aircraft parts, minister of defense highlighted.

Islamic Republic of Iran has been equipped with the world’s most modern technologies in the field of aerospace and has gained numerous achievements in this regard, Hatami has noted.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9181,833

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
iPouya avatarPouya Alimagham پويا عالي مقام@iPouya·
21 Jun 1274519057484574720

Trump and the EU are playing good cop, bad cop with #Iran.

#Trump sanctions Iran even though it was complying with the nuclear agreement, and the EU plays nice to encourage Iran to maintain compliance.

In the end, Iran complies and gets sanctioned anyway.

Reply on Twitter 1274519057484574720Retweet on Twitter 127451905748457472038Like on Twitter 127451905748457472099Twitter 1274519057484574720
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>