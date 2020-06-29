Benefactors donate $700m to construct schools nationwide

School building benefactors association has allocated a total of 30 trillion rials (about $700 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to construct educational spaces in the current Iranian calendar year (began March 20), IRNA reported on Monday.

Nasser Ghofli, head of the association, said that a budget of 15 trillion rials (around $350 million) allocated for the construction of school last year.

According to Ghofli, 450 school-building charities have been registered in the country so far.

In line with the document of the fundamental transformation of education, people who have a popular reputation are being invited as ambassadors to attract public participation for school construction, Mehrollah Rakhshanimehr, director of the organization for renovation, development, and equipment of schools a week earlier said.

A total budget of 48 trillion rials (nearly $1.1 billion) has been earmarked to renovate schools nationwide in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21), an increase of 65 percent year on year, Rakhshanimehr said in April.

Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated to the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam also known as Setad-e Ejraiy-e Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam, will build 120 schools in deprived areas across the country in the current Iranian calendar year (began March 21).