DONATE
News,

Iran to Launch Its 5G Network in July

by 8 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-06-29 at 2.03.06 PM

Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology says he has urged the country’s main mobile operator to launch the 5G telecommunications network across five regions of Tehran as of July.

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said there are some frequency restrictions in bands and the ministry has to invest in broad bands. However, the fifth-generation internet laboratory will be unveiled and put into operation within the next week or two.

Iranian Singles

Besides this new service, the ministry has designed eight more stations, which will reduce the dependence on the international space, he noted, adding that Iran must protect and preserve digital economic stability in the country.

He further noted that a new satellite data centre has started working with the investment of Hamrah-e Avval.

“Hamrah-e Aval is the largest mobile operator in the Middle East and has the largest coverage of the country’s communications network,” Azari Jahromi claimed.

“It has been said many times that Hamrah-e Aval is the largest business enterprise which drives other digital businesses,” he added, speaking at the opening ceremony of the largest data centre in the western and northwestern regions of the country.

Iran Front Page

The Iran Front Page news website or IFP News was established in 2014 after obtaining an official license from Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance. It is one of the only private and independent Iranian news websites with English-speaking audiences.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9271,833

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
11h 1277663442887901185

The US isn't merely violating JCPOA and bullying others to do so, too. It also has dishonor of being first in UN history to punish law-abiding countries for NOT violating a Security Council res.

I will present Iran's case to the Council @ abt noon ET, Tues.

Livestream: @UNWebTV

Reply on Twitter 1277663442887901185Retweet on Twitter 1277663442887901185484Like on Twitter 12776634428879011852005Twitter 1277663442887901185
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
BenjaminNorton avatarBen Norton@BenjaminNorton·
27 Jun 1277026716528062465

We're seeing in real time how Western intelligence agencies are derailing peace talks aimed at ending the nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan.

First anonymous US spies spread this rumor. Now anonymous European spies are doing the same. And the corporate media eats it up like candy https://twitter.com/AnaCabrera/status/1276993313002991616

Twitter feed video.We're seeing in real time how Western intelligence agencies are derailing peace talks aimed at ending the nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan. First anonymous US spies spread this rumor. Now anonymous European spies are doing the same. And the corporate media eats it up like candy https://t.co/l6Rze37MZx
Ana Cabrera@AnaCabrera

#BREAKING: A European intelligence official tells CNN that Russian intelligence officers for the military intelligence GRU had recently offered Taliban militants in Afghanistan money as rewards if they killed US or UK troops there.

Reply on Twitter 1277026716528062465Retweet on Twitter 12770267165280624651113Like on Twitter 12770267165280624652104Twitter 1277026716528062465
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>