Saudi, U.S. officials call for extension of UN arms embargo on Iran

by 7 hours agono comment

Saudi Arabian and U.S. officials on Monday called on the international community to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran, warning that the expiry would allow Tehran to destabilize the region.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook held a joint press conference in Riyadh, where weapons, including drones and missiles, which were used in recent Houthi attacks on Saudi cities, were displayed.

Al-Jubeir said that Saudi Arabia is consulting with all the countries on the UN Security Council on the dangers of letting the arms embargo on Iran expire.

Hook warned if the UN arms embargo against Iran is lifted, Iran will be able to further develop its military capabilities and acquire new sensitive technologies and re-export to its proxies in the region.

“The weapons that we see here today are all the evidence we need that the arms embargo on Iran must not be lifted,” Hook added, highlighting that Iran will never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Hook arrived in Riyadh after his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he discussed with UAE officials about extending the UN arms embargo on Iran, which expires on October 18, 2020. Enditem

Xinhua

Sponsored by the Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is China’s important central news service-oriented website, and one of the most influential news portals in the world.

>