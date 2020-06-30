Thirteen Dead, Several Injured Following Blast at Medical Clinic in Tehran

Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that multiple explosions occurred near Tajrish square in the Iranian capital.
An explosion and a fire in a medical facility in the north of the Iranian capital killed 13 people, the head of Tehran’s ambulance service, Peyman Saberian, told Fars news agency Tuesday.
Six people were injured, Saberian reportedly said.
People have been sharing videos on social networks of a building on fire – reportedly the Sina Athar Medical clinic.
There’s not yet any official information on the cause of the incident or on possible casualties.
2nd attack in a single day in Iran.
As per reports :
Multiple explosions heard in Iran, near Tajrish square, north of #Tehran.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown but attackers hit Sina Athar hospital, casualties also reported.#Iran #Tehran pic.twitter.com/5tpEBjZbLH
— Kamsin Sallar (@Kamsin_Sallar_) June 30, 2020
صدای انفجار بزرگی از بیمارستان سینا اطهر در محدوده خیابان شریعتی نرسیده به تجریش به گوش رسید و الان هم این بیمارستان داره توی آتیش میسوزه در حالی که مردم محلی میگن بیمار توی بیمارستان هست.#تجریش #آتشسوزیهای_زنجیرهای #آتش pic.twitter.com/SgoCfDLZBC
— Mahtab Gholizadeh (@mahtabgholizade) June 30, 2020
Dramatic footage circulating from ISNA of the explosion in northern Tehran. Initial reports coming in about a gas cylinder explosion. Comes after another alleged gas-related explosion last week. #Iran pic.twitter.com/PyTuVsmjvT
— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 30, 2020
URGENT: Huge explosion rocks Iranian capital #Tehranhttps://t.co/gQi077TfdJ pic.twitter.com/fJz5Rj86wp
— RT (@RT_com) June 30, 2020
#Update
Firefighters rescue people trapped in Sina Athar Medical Center where the explosion happened #Tehran
— Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) June 30, 2020
According to Iranian Fars News Agency, preliminary suspicions indicate that an oxygen tank was behind the blast.
The explosion occurred in the underground floors of the building which caused smoke to rise up through the floors, the agency reported, adding that firefighters have been able to localize the fire.
The incident comes several days after a large explosion occurred east of Tehran. According to the Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman, the incident was a gas tank explosion with no casualties being reported.
Dumbasses are lighting infrastructural fires that happen in every city across the world without attention and thinking Iranians are so stupid that they don’t hate them more for attacking Iran in the first place.
They are so tone deaf against Iranian opinion, much like the Pahlavi/MEK gang who haven’t been Iranians for nearly half a century.