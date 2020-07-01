DONATE
News,

Iran: Saudi support for US demand to extend arms embargo a ‘bitter irony’

by 25 mins agono comment
Abbas_Mousavi

Saudi Arabia’s support for American efforts to extend the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations on Iran is a “bitter irony”, Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

Mousavi added that it was surprising that “countries such as Saudi Arabia, which is in itself a source of terrorism and extremism in the region and has for years acted to destabilise the region by supporting terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh, have made baseless accusations against Iran.”

Iranian Singles

American and Saudi officials urged the international community to extend the UN-imposed arms embargo on Iran, which is scheduled to expire on 18 October.

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said yesterday in his remarks at the UN Security Council that “lifting the embargo would have major implications for regional security and stability.”

Urging the council to extend the embargo, Pompeo added: “Don’t just take it from me or from the United States; listen to countries in the region. From Israel to the Gulf, countries in the Middle East – who are most exposed to Iran’s predations – are speaking with a single voice: Extend the arms embargo.”

A day earlier, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Abel Al-Jubeir said during a joint news conference with US Iran envoy Brian Hook in Riyadh: “Despite the embargo, Iran seeks to provide weapons to terrorist groups, so what will happen if the embargo is lifted? Iran will become more ferocious and aggressive.”

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9351,833

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
blondeintehran avatarDeborah Britton-Nabi@blondeintehran·
22h 1278057990709342210

Tragic. I’ve been to this clinic a couple of times over the past few years (they have some of the best and advanced equipment to do an array of scans, MRIs, etc.) My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrible incident. https://twitter.com/negarmortazavi/status/1278035695353966593

Twitter feed video.Tragic. I’ve been to this clinic a couple of times over the past few years (they have some of the best and advanced equipment to do an array of scans, MRIs, etc.) My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrible incident. https://t.co/AATf4KaMfj
Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی@NegarMortazavi

BREAKING: 13 people were killed, including 6 in the operating room, from explosions and fire at Sina Athar Medical Center in northern Tehran #Iran according to local media. Officials said fire was caused by a cylinder explosion.
Via @AbasAslani

Reply on Twitter 1278057990709342210Retweet on Twitter 12780579907093422103Like on Twitter 127805799070934221038Twitter 1278057990709342210
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>