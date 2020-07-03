DONATE
News,

Israeli F-35s & Cyberattack Behind Explosions at Iran’s Military Complex, Nuclear Site – Report

by 2 hours agono comment
2L54U2ZKKJAHNLS43KYONG7N5E

On Thursday, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation said that the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility “is operating as usual”, since the reactor was not damaged in an explosion and there were no casualties following the incident.

The Kuwaiti daily al-Jarida has quoted an unnamed “senior” source as saying that Israel was allegedly behind last week’s explosion at Iran’s Parchin military complex and Thursday’s blast at the Natanz nuclear site in the Islamic Republic. Israeli government officials have not commented on the matter yet.

Iranian Singles

The Jewish state has repeatedly accused Iran of supporting “terrorist” groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, and of waging proxy wars in countries such as Syria which could pose a threat to Israel’s security. Tehran, which refuses to recognise Israel’s right to exist, denies the charges, saying that there are only Iranian military advisers in Syria.

The source claimed that the Parchin incident was the result of an air strike conducted by Israeli F-35 stealth fighters, while the Natanz explosion was caused by an Israeli cyberattack against the uranium enrichment plant.

According to the source, the blasts resulted in Iran losing more than 80 percent of its UF6 (uranium hexafluoride gas) reserves, something that may significantly slow down Tehran’s enrichment drive.The claims came after The New York Times reported, citing an unnamed Middle East intelligence official, that the Natanz blast was caused by an “explosive device planted inside the facility”.

The official asserted that the explosion destroyed “much of the aboveground parts” of the Natanz facility, where cutting-edge uranium enrichment centrifuges had been placed before being put into operation.

This followed Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi confirming the blast, which occurred on Thursday morning, adding that the Natanz plant “is operating as usual” because the reactor was not damaged and there were no casualties.Kamalvandi also noted that there has been no pollution at the site, as there was no nuclear material at the plant.

The Natanz incident took place six days after a blast near the Parchin military complex located about 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Iranian capital Tehran. Iranian authorities insisted that the explosion was a result of “leaking gas tanks”, in what came amid reports about satellite photographs showing that the blast occurred at a nearby missile production facility.

The Natanz plant, in turn, remains Iran’s primary uranium processing facility, located 270 kilometres (155 miles) south of Tehran.

The two explosions came after Tehran began moving away from its uranium enrichment commitments in May 2019, in retaliation for the Trump administration’s decision in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and to reinstate crippling sanctions against the Islamic Republic,

Despite its promise to suspend JCPOA obligations, Tehran has repeatedly stressed that it has no goal of manufacturing nuclear weapons, and that its uranium enrichment programme is purely peaceful.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9401,829

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bahrmn avatarBahrmn@bahrmn·
1 Jul 1278263497608925184

Expiry of arms embargo:

Will Iran go on a shopping spree? In short, No.

Iran currently doesn't have accessible finacial resources to pay for major arm acquisitions.

So, what's all the US fussing about?

Answer: Interceptors to protect Iran's missile force.

Reply on Twitter 1278263497608925184Retweet on Twitter 127826349760892518413Like on Twitter 127826349760892518432Twitter 1278263497608925184
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
blondeintehran avatarDeborah Britton-Nabi@blondeintehran·
30 Jun 1278057990709342210

Tragic. I’ve been to this clinic a couple of times over the past few years (they have some of the best and advanced equipment to do an array of scans, MRIs, etc.) My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrible incident. https://twitter.com/negarmortazavi/status/1278035695353966593

Twitter feed video.Tragic. I’ve been to this clinic a couple of times over the past few years (they have some of the best and advanced equipment to do an array of scans, MRIs, etc.) My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrible incident. https://t.co/AATf4KaMfj
Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی@NegarMortazavi

BREAKING: 13 people were killed, including 6 in the operating room, from explosions and fire at Sina Athar Medical Center in northern Tehran #Iran according to local media. Officials said fire was caused by a cylinder explosion.
Via @AbasAslani

Reply on Twitter 1278057990709342210Retweet on Twitter 12780579907093422103Like on Twitter 127805799070934221039Twitter 1278057990709342210
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>