Iran Censures EU3’s Non-Compliance with JCPOA in Letter to Borrell

Iran’s Foreign Minister has sent a letter to the EU foreign policy chief to denounce the EU3’s non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal after the three European states drafted an anti-Iranian resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said.

In a statement on Friday, Seyed Abbas Mousavi said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent the letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell to criticize the violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by the UK, France and Germany.

“Following the irresponsible and illegal measure by the three European states (Germany, the UK, and France) to initiate a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors and also the continuation of non-compliance with the international commitments under the JCPOA and the resolutions passed by the (JCPOA) Joint Commission, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran yesterday sent a letter to Mr. Borrell, the European Union Foreign Policy Chief and the JCPOA coordinator, and once again referred the cases of the European countries’ non-compliance according to Article 36 of the JCPOA to the Joint Commission for settlement,” Mousavi said.

Foreign Minister Zarif has emphasized in the letter that “any interference in the ongoing Safeguards cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would run counter to the JCPOA and could have negative effects on the principles of the existing Safeguards cooperation,” he added.

The spokesperson further reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared for the maintenance and full implementation of the JCPOA by all parties to the agreement, stressing the need for Iran to fully enjoy the economic results of the sanctions removal regime as defined by the JCPOA.

Iran will take the necessary and proportional measures in response to any excessive demands and irresponsible behaviors, and firmly calls on the three European states to prepare the ground to save and fully implement the JCPOA by honoring their commitments instead of following the United States’ policy of maximum pressure, the spokesperson concluded.

In June, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA in implementing its NPT Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol and satisfy the IAEA’s requests without further delay.

The resolution, submitted by France, Germany and the UK, was adopted by a vote of 25 to 2 with 7 abstentions.