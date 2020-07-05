DONATE
Iran Has Underground Missile Cities along Southern Coasts, Commander Says

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy said Iran has established onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman that would be a “nightmare” for the enemy.

In an interview with Sobh-e Sadeq weekly, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the IRGC Navy, like the IRGC Aerospace Force, has established underground and offshore missile cities containing coast-to-sea missiles.

The “missile-launching floating cities” would be put on display at the discretion of authorities, the commander noted, adding, “The enemy knows that the Army and the IRGC have underground (missile) cities all along the Persian Gulf and the Makran coasts, but its information is not accurate.”

The IRGC Navy is present everywhere in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, in every place that the enemy would not even think about, like a “nightmare”, the admiral warned.

Tangsiri pointed to the IRGC Navy’s initiative to form “naval Basij” on 2,200 km of Iran’s southern coasts, excluding the islands, saying the force involves 428 flotillas and more than 23,000 servicemen.

“All of our coasts are armed and the underground cities of the Army and the IRGC with various defense utilities have scattered over the entire southern coasts. The coast is fully armed as well,” he added.

The commander also said the enemies should brace themselves to hear the news of new long-range Iranian missiles and vessels that they could not even imagine.

Tangsiri went on to say that the IRGC Navy keeps a close watch on every single ship that crosses the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that if the US forces make any mistake, they will be followed as far as the Gulf of Mexico.

Iran has frequently criticized the presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf, stressing that it disrupts security in the region and that only regional states are responsible for safeguarding the security in the body of water.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has already underlined that the security of the Persian Gulf region comes within the purview of the regional countries alone.

“The Persian Gulf security relates to the countries of the region which have common interests, and not to the US. So, the security of the Persian Gulf region should be provided by the countries of this region itself,” the Leader said in 2016.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

