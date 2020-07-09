Tehran Rejects US Claim of Seizing Iranian Ship as ‘Baseless’

In a statement on Thursday, Seyed Abbas Mousavi said lying, leveling accusations, and hatemongering are among the main elements of the US foreign policy, especially in the current administration.

Mousavi described US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a “hatemonger”, saying that his recent remarks stem from the same approach pursued by US officials.

The Americans, who feel they have not succeeded in extending the UN arms embargo on Iran in the international arena and the Security Council, are trying to make up excuses for continuing their maximum pressure and advancing their evil goals by leveling accusations and lying, he added.

Mousavi further pointed to the five-year siege imposed by the United States and Saudi Arabia on the Yemeni people that has killed thousands as a result of starvation and malnutrition, saying, “Instead of being held accountable for their crimes in Yemen, the two regimes (the US and Saudi Arabia) are trying to evade their responsibilities and avoid being held accountable for their inhumane behavior and crimes by accusing others and making baseless allegations.”

Pompeo claimed on Wednesday that Washington and partner forces seized a boat in June carrying Iranian weapons to Yemen as he renewed his call for the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran.