DONATE
News,

Tehran Rejects US Claim of Seizing Iranian Ship as ‘Baseless’

by 21 mins agono comment
139809231437437119117804

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman rejected the US’ “baseless” claim of seizing an Iranian ship carrying weapons to Yemen.

In a statement on Thursday, Seyed Abbas Mousavi said lying, leveling accusations, and hatemongering are among the main elements of the US foreign policy, especially in the current administration.

Mousavi described US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a “hatemonger”, saying that his recent remarks stem from the same approach pursued by US officials.

Iranian Singles

The Americans, who feel they have not succeeded in extending the UN arms embargo on Iran in the international arena and the Security Council, are trying to make up excuses for continuing their maximum pressure and advancing their evil goals by leveling accusations and lying, he added.

Mousavi further pointed to the five-year siege imposed by the United States and Saudi Arabia on the Yemeni people that has killed thousands as a result of starvation and malnutrition, saying, “Instead of being held accountable for their crimes in Yemen, the two regimes (the US and Saudi Arabia) are trying to evade their responsibilities and avoid being held accountable for their inhumane behavior and crimes by accusing others and making baseless allegations.”

Pompeo claimed on Wednesday that Washington and partner forces seized a boat in June carrying Iranian weapons to Yemen as he renewed his call for the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9471,829

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
matthew_petti avatarMatthew Petti@matthew_petti·
17h 1281029748303503361

This is the Dept of Homeland Security's infographic on Iranian agents, revealed by BlueLeaks. It seems bound to lead to ethnic profiling.

Sure, casing out military installations probably means you're up to no good.

But having French-Lebanese dual citizenship? Really?

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: This is the Dept of
Reply on Twitter 1281029748303503361Retweet on Twitter 12810297483035033614Like on Twitter 128102974830350336112Twitter 1281029748303503361
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
anjoman_ihf avatarIran History Forum@anjoman_ihf·
7 Jul 1280590884250234881

@SinaToossi It was done on purpose to emiserate and kill as many Iranians as possible.

Time to come to grips with that America wants Iran destroyed and, in civilizational terms, eradicated.

This is how one should treat with the Yankees. Learn from the Sasanian experience with Rome.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: @SinaToossi It was done on
Reply on Twitter 1280590884250234881Retweet on Twitter 12805908842502348812Like on Twitter 12805908842502348813Twitter 1280590884250234881
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>