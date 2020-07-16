Trump joins Iran ‘No to Executions’ protests

US President Donald Trump has joined throngs of social media users posting the Persian hashtag meaning “No to Executions” to protest the planned execution of three men over their involvement in demonstrations in November 2019.

The hashtag campaign was launched on Tuesday after the Iranian judiciary upheld the death sentences of Amirhossein Moradi, 25, Mohammad Rajabi, 25, and Saeed Tamjidi, 27. The hashtag quickly went viral across Instagram and Twitter, with famous Iranians adding their voices to the protest.

President Trump tweeted the hashtag twice, in English and Persian, alongside a message calling for the death sentences to be repealed.

“Three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests. The execution is expected momentarily. Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done! #StopExecutionsInIran”, Trump’s tweet reads.

