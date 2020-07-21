DONATE
News,

Iran: Record 229 deaths from coronavirus in past 24 hours

by 8 mins agono comment
20200716_2_43473875_56748721

Iran has seen a record 229 deaths in the past 24 hours from its outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Reuters reported Health Ministry figures showing today.

Iran, the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic, began relaxing its lockdown in mid-April. It has recorded a total of 14,634 deaths from the coronavirus, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state TV, adding that the country has seen 278,827 infections and 242,351 recoveries.

Iranian Singles

The previous record of deaths from the new coronavirus in a 24 hour period was on 9 July, when Health Ministry figures showed 221 people had died.

Hospitals in Iran face acute shortages of medical personnel and beds as the country tackles a powerful second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official with Tehran’s anti-coronavirus task force, Reza Jalili-Khoshnood, said last week.

His comments contrasted with President Hassan Rouhani’s regular assurances that Iran has sufficient supplies of medical personnel and facilities.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9801,837

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
st_aubrun avatarSt. Aubrun@st_aubrun·
19 Jul 1284817154878078978

@NaamodUK @Quickieleaks Even if without an annexation, the status quo is still one of illegal occupation, Bantustans, ethnic cleansing and apartheid

Reply on Twitter 1284817154878078978Retweet on Twitter 12848171548780789783Like on Twitter 12848171548780789785Twitter 1284817154878078978
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>