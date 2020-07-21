Zarif: Iran to Extend 20-Year Deal with Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic is going to extend a 20-year cooperation agreement with Russia.

In an interview with IRNA upon his arrival in Moscow on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Zarif said the extension of a 20-year agreement between Iran and Russia is on the agenda of the Iranian diplomatic body.

He made the comments when asked about the termination of the 20-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russian, which will expire in March 2021.

Accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Zarif has travelled to Moscow for talks with the Russian officials, including his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.