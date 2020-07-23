DONATE
News,

Video: IDF Jet Makes ‘Aggressive’ Pass Over Iranian Passenger Plane in Syrian Airspace

by 7 hours agono comment
Screen Shot 2020-07-23 at 1.15.10 PM

According to reports in Iranian media, an Israeli aircraft made an “aggressive” close pass near an Iranian airliner that was flying through Syrian airspace on Thursday.

According to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Mahan Air Flight 1152 on its way to Beirut, Lebanon,  from Tehran, Iran, was approached closely on Thursday by an aircraft purported to be Israeli. However, PressTV has reported it may have been American.

Iranian Singles

“After this dangerous action by the Israeli fighter, the pilot of the passenger plane quickly reduced the altitude of the flight to avoid colliding with the Israeli fighter, which caused a number of passengers on the flight to be injured,” IRIB reported. Al-Hadath reported four wounded passengers.Video captured on board the flight and shared on social media shows the aircraft jolting back and forth during the maneuver as passengers scream.

​A video shared by IRIB shows the offending aircraft. While difficult to make out precisely, the silhouette seems to be that of an F-15 Eagle – an aircraft used by both US and Israeli air forces.

​The Iranian airliner later landed at Beirut airport safely.

***

Update…

IRIB initially reported just one aircraft, which was purported to be Israeli. The news outlet noted that after the “dangerous action” by the jets, the airliner pilot quickly reduced altitude to avoid a collision. Al-Hadath reported four wounded passengers, and Lebanese authorities said there were 150 passengers on board.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement later on Thursday refuting claims the aircraft was Israeli. Meanwhile, Syrian media has reported there were two intercepting aircraft, which were part of the US-led international coalition, and that the intercept happened near the remote at-Tanf base in extreme southeastern Syria, which the US controls.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9871,835

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JohnWight1 avatarJohn Wight@JohnWight1·
22 Jul 1286016471441846279

Let's not pretend. The schism within Labour is over Israel and Palestine. The idea that supporters and allies of both can remain within the same party is fanciful. Israel is an apartheid state. Labour as it currently stands and is currently led is pro-apartheid. #LabourParty

Reply on Twitter 1286016471441846279Retweet on Twitter 128601647144184627998Like on Twitter 1286016471441846279209Twitter 1286016471441846279
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>