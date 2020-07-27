DONATE
Iran Unveils Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower

Iran’s Defense Ministry unveiled a homegrown trailer-mounted air traffic control (ATC) tower.

In remarks at a program held on Monday to unveil the device, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the domestically-made mobile air traffic control system can be used for all types of flights at airports.

The mobile tower is specifically useful for airports without a stationary air traffic control tower, airports with temporary utility, in contingencies such as fires, earthquakes, floods, and wars, or in case airport infrastructures are damaged or fixed control towers are out of order, he added.

The minister said the Iranian mobile ATC tower can be installed and brought into operation immediately, and that the control system can effectively prevent disruption to air traffic in an emergency.

Hatami also noted that the new device is equipped with homegrown radio systems using VHF bands as well as recording and GPS systems, saying the mobile tower system can travel in difficult terrains and its repair and maintenance is simple.

Mobile air traffic control systems are air transportable and can be deployed in a short period of time by a small team of personnel with minimal training.

