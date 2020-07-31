DONATE
News,

Iranian hacker group claim attacks on 28 Israeli railway stations

by 7 hours agono comment
GettyImages-1221760266-scaled-e1596185540802

A cyber cold war is raging between Iran and Israel as another Iranian group early Friday claimed to have launched a series of cyberattacks on Israel’s rail infrastructure since July 14, Anadolu Agency reports.

A group that goes by the name Cyber Avengers said in a statement it targeted more than 150 industrial servers of Israel’s railways, affecting operations at 28 train and subway stations.

Iranian Singles

The statement was published by Telegram channels that is  linked to Iran’s revolutionary guards (IRGC).

The “major cyber operation” was launched July 14 at 1.20 a.m. (2050GMT), the time of airstrikes on Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani in early January.

The operation continued for 10 days, ending July 24. However, the group warned the “worst is yet to come,” suggesting the cyber warfare between the two countries is likely to escalate.

The group also released a map of Israel’s rail network, identifying the 28 stations that were targeted, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv University and Ben Gurion.

More than six days after the operation ended, it said stations were still dysfunctional owing to “severe damage to equipment and infrastructure.”

The aim of the operation, the anonymous group said, was to “show that we can plan the collision of tens of trains if we so wish.”

The same group earlier this month claimed responsibility for massive power outages in Israel. The claim, however, could not be substantiated, according to cyber experts.

In recent months, cyber-attacks on Israel’s water infrastructure have been linked to Iran’s shadowy cyber groups, even though both sides have refused to officially confirm or deny them.

The cyber war gained momentum in April when a number of wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and sewage water units in Israel came under heavy and sophisticated cyberattacks.

The attacks, according to cyber experts, were carried out by hacking into the computer software of water pumps after routing through servers to hide the source of attacks.

In May, a bustling port in southern Iran came under a cyberattack, affecting traffic around the port for days. The attack was blamed on “foreign hackers,” without naming Israel.

Most recently, there have been a series of “mysterious” fire in Iran, triggering suspicion of sabotage. Iran’s government, however, has dismissed the speculation.

The incident at the Natanz nuclear plant earlier this month has been particularly curious. Iran’s top security body said it determined the “cause” but refused to divulge details for “security reasons.”

The latest cyber operation by an anonymous group, many believe, is part of the ongoing cyber cold war between the two long-time adversaries.

Hussain Estahdadi, Iranian journalist and cyber warfare analyst, in a post on Twitter said Israel has been “bluffing about its cyber security capabilities for the past decade.”

“How on earth could they not realize only a single one of these cyber-attacks on their railway system,” he wrote.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9891,838

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bahrmn avatarBahrmn@bahrmn·
31 Jul 1289064194256510977

Sec Pompeo should be commended for his recent list of 22 alloys placed under Iran sanction acts.

It'll motivate Iran to move over from rudimentary steel alloys to products with more added value and strategic significance. Soon, Iran can be an exporter of more valuable alloys.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Sec Pompeo should be
Reply on Twitter 1289064194256510977Retweet on Twitter 12890641942565109774Like on Twitter 128906419425651097714Twitter 1289064194256510977
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
A_Tabatabai avatarAdnan Tabatabai@A_Tabatabai·
28 Jul 1288096734544093184

It really isn't *rocket science* to understand that #US maximum pressure on #Iran galvanizes this: https://twitter.com/KhosroKalbasi/status/1288049875364515840

Twitter feed video.It really isn't *rocket science* to understand that #US maximum pressure on #Iran galvanizes this: https://t.co/4DJ4AOsSyD
Khosro Kalbasi@KhosroKalbasi

More video footage of today’s #IRGC Great Prophet XIV (پیامبر اعظم 14) war games in the general area of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf

Reply on Twitter 1288096734544093184Retweet on Twitter 128809673454409318413Like on Twitter 128809673454409318440Twitter 1288096734544093184
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SAMOUSAVI9 avatarS.A MOUSAVI@SAMOUSAVI9·
25 Jul 1287005096279248897

#Iran has a longstanding policy of maintaining balanced, friendly relations w/ all Eurasian & E/S Asian powers. Our potential longterm cooperation agreements w/ #China & #Russia, & our continued joint work w/ #India in Chabahar prove this. We are determined to uphold this policy.

Reply on Twitter 1287005096279248897Retweet on Twitter 1287005096279248897122Like on Twitter 1287005096279248897465Twitter 1287005096279248897
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>