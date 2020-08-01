Iran, Brazil Discuss Diversification of Bilateral Trade

Iran’s envoy to Brasilia and speaker of the lower house of the National Congress of Brazil weighed plans to promote and diversify the economic relations between the two countries.

Iranian Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Qaribi and President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil Rodrigo Maia have called for the expansion of relations between the two nations in all fields.

In a meeting in Brasilia, the two officials also highlighted the role that the parliaments of the two countries can play in enhancing and diversifying the bilateral economic interaction.

Hailing the history of friendly ties between Iran and Brazil, the ambassador stressed the need for closer cooperation to compensate for the economic damages in the post-coronavirus era.

The envoy also invited Maia, on behalf of Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, to pay a visit to Iran.

In a meeting with Qaribi in April, Brazilin President Jair Bolsonaro called for plans to enhance economic cooperation with Iran in the post-coronavirus era in order to make up for the losses caused by the outbreak of the pandemic.

Highlighting the Brazilian government’s efforts to battle against the coronavirus, repair damages to economy, and support vulnerable social groups in the wake of closure of businesses, Bolsonaro also called for planning to address those problems and stressed the need to strengthen economic cooperation to make up for the losses in the post-coronavirus era.