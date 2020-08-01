DONATE
News,

Iran, Brazil Discuss Diversification of Bilateral Trade

by 8 hours agono comment
1399051113070380420871154

Iran’s envoy to Brasilia and speaker of the lower house of the National Congress of Brazil weighed plans to promote and diversify the economic relations between the two countries.

Iranian Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Qaribi and President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil Rodrigo Maia have called for the expansion of relations between the two nations in all fields.

Iranian Singles

In a meeting in Brasilia, the two officials also highlighted the role that the parliaments of the two countries can play in enhancing and diversifying the bilateral economic interaction.

Hailing the history of friendly ties between Iran and Brazil, the ambassador stressed the need for closer cooperation to compensate for the economic damages in the post-coronavirus era.

The envoy also invited Maia, on behalf of Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, to pay a visit to Iran.

In a meeting with Qaribi in April, Brazilin President Jair Bolsonaro called for plans to enhance economic cooperation with Iran in the post-coronavirus era in order to make up for the losses caused by the outbreak of the pandemic.

Highlighting the Brazilian government’s efforts to battle against the coronavirus, repair damages to economy, and support vulnerable social groups in the wake of closure of businesses, Bolsonaro also called for planning to address those problems and stressed the need to strengthen economic cooperation to make up for the losses in the post-coronavirus era.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9891,840

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bahrmn avatarBahrmn@bahrmn·
31 Jul 1289064194256510977

Sec Pompeo should be commended for his recent list of 22 alloys placed under Iran sanction acts.

It'll motivate Iran to move over from rudimentary steel alloys to products with more added value and strategic significance. Soon, Iran can be an exporter of more valuable alloys.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Sec Pompeo should be
Reply on Twitter 1289064194256510977Retweet on Twitter 12890641942565109774Like on Twitter 128906419425651097714Twitter 1289064194256510977
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
A_Tabatabai avatarAdnan Tabatabai@A_Tabatabai·
28 Jul 1288096734544093184

It really isn't *rocket science* to understand that #US maximum pressure on #Iran galvanizes this: https://twitter.com/KhosroKalbasi/status/1288049875364515840

Twitter feed video.It really isn't *rocket science* to understand that #US maximum pressure on #Iran galvanizes this: https://t.co/4DJ4AOsSyD
Khosro Kalbasi@KhosroKalbasi

More video footage of today’s #IRGC Great Prophet XIV (پیامبر اعظم 14) war games in the general area of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf

Reply on Twitter 1288096734544093184Retweet on Twitter 128809673454409318414Like on Twitter 128809673454409318442Twitter 1288096734544093184
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SAMOUSAVI9 avatarS.A MOUSAVI@SAMOUSAVI9·
25 Jul 1287005096279248897

#Iran has a longstanding policy of maintaining balanced, friendly relations w/ all Eurasian & E/S Asian powers. Our potential longterm cooperation agreements w/ #China & #Russia, & our continued joint work w/ #India in Chabahar prove this. We are determined to uphold this policy.

Reply on Twitter 1287005096279248897Retweet on Twitter 1287005096279248897122Like on Twitter 1287005096279248897463Twitter 1287005096279248897
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>