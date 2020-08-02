DONATE
News,

Iran: The West must cease financing and harbouring terrorists

by 11 hours agono comment
Iran’s foreign minister blamed the US and Europe for funding and protecting terrorists Saturday following the arrest of the leader of a US-based anti-government group.

“The west must cease financing and harboring [sic] terrorists. From their safe havens in US and Europe, they promote hatred, agitate & organize murder & mayhem, and shamelessly claim responsibility for the murder of innocent Iranian civilians,” Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

“Smokescreens can’t obscure this hypocrisy,” he added.

Tehran announced early Saturday the arrest of the leader of a US-based anti-government group accused of conducting terror attacks in Iran.

“Jamshid Sharmahd, the ringleader of the Tondar terrorist organization, was arrested by Iranian security forces,” the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said in a statement that did not contain additional details of the arrest.

Tehran accuses the US-based pro-monarchy organisation, Kingdom Assembly of Iran, of conducting attacks and sabotage in Iran, including an April 2008 terror attack in Shiraz that killed 14 people and injured 215 others.

Sharmahd, who was based in the US state of California, was also reportedly responsible for anti-Iran media coverage.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

