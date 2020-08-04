DONATE
Iran ready to help Lebanese people, Zarif sympathizes with Lebanon over deadly blast

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message expressed sympathy with Lebanese people over the deadly blast which claimed the lives of scores of people.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account late on Tuesday.

“As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary,” Zarif added.

“Stay strong, Lebanon,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi voiced Iran’s readiness for helping Lebanese brothers and sisters after a massive blast hit the country’s capital.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very high number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with a colossal shock wave seen traveling fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area in thick smoke.

The blast left enormous material damage to the surrounding buildings and structures. But it was not immediately known how big an area was affected.

There was also no immediate casualty count. Graphic amateur video from the scene showed bodies strewn on the ground, with their clothes blown off.

The NNA said rescue operations were underway. Ambulances were seen heading toward the scene in central Beirut.

Lebanese LBC television channel quoted Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hasan as saying that the blast had caused a “very high number of injuries” and “extensive damage.”

Updates: 

>